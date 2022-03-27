Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Cut by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,811,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

BMO opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

