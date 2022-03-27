Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.11.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$149.15. 1,929,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,538. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$147.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.75 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

