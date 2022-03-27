Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 147,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Shares of BAOS stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.