Barclays Increases Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 360

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

CHG stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 245.50 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 352.05 ($4.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.50. The stock has a market cap of £931.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total value of £513,243.77 ($675,676.37).

About Chemring Group (Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.