Barclays Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

