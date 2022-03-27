Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post sales of $304.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.90 million and the highest is $307.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $301.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

