Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.81 ($56.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.51. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

