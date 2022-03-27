Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Shares of BNTC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.