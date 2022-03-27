Berenberg Bank Cuts The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target to GBX 110

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 122 ($1.61).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.48 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £485.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.46.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,369.14).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

