Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

