Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $584,500.00

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $584,500.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00035684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00112327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,030,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

