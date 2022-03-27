Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,605 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

A number of research firms recently commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of BYG stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,534 ($20.19). 276,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,442.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,511.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,102.89 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

