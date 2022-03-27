Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,450.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,475.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

