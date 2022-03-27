BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDSI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

