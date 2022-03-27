BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 640,489 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
BioSolar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSolar (BSRC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.