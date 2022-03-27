Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $743.85 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $743.85 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $42.47 or 0.00091672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00432522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00106550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.