Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

BSTZ traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.84. 196,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

