Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FDEC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.05. 9,520 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.