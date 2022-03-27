Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Tri-Continental accounts for 3.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,322. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

