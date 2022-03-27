Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 312,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 65,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

