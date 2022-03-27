BMO Capital Markets Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.33.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.71.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

