boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.34).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO stock opened at GBX 85.56 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.80).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.