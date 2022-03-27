BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $37.41

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.41, but opened at $38.25. BorgWarner shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

