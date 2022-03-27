BoringDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $57.13 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $3,763.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $397.74 or 0.00886670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00035824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

