Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$225.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

