Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $191,638,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,134,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

