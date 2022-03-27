Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $413,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

