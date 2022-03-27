Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $39,531,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $341.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.60. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

