Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 4,607 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

