Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,575 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

