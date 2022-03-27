Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 75,419 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,419 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 360,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $81.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

