Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

