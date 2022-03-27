Brightworth Buys 3,154 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brightworth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.04 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

