Brightworth Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brightworth increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

