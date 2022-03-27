Brightworth Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 79.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

