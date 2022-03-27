Brightworth Purchases 2,407 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,475. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

