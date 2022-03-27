Brightworth Purchases 3,851 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brightworth boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Southern were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,375. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.