British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

