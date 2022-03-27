British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $43.87 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

