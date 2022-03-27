Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.23 million and the highest is $100.24 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $400.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,747. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

