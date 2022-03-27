Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to announce $22.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $144.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 1,492,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.