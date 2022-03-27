Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.69 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) to report sales of $616.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.24. 550,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $182.69 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.