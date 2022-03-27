Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to report sales of $616.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.24. 550,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $182.69 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
