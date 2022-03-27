Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 494,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

