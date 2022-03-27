Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

