Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

