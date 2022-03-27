Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

