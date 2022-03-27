Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to announce $258.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.49 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. 47,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,835. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $959.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

