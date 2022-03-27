Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. State Street reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE STT opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

