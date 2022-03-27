Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will post $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the highest is $4.64. Celanese posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 539,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,205. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.