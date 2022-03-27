Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM opened at $25.41 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

